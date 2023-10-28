Saturday, October 10, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has spoken after Kenyans on the X platform accused him of tainting the image of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration by engaging in corruption deals.

Kuria, in a social media post on Saturday, accused some unnamed individuals of sponsoring hashtags to damage his reputation.

The outspoken CS went on to say the lifespan of a hashtag is short and cannot harm him in any way.

“A big man like you can not purport to fight me through sponsoring a hashtag. For those who have been in the trenches, we know that the lifespan of a hashtag is short. Try better methods nanii,” Kuria wrote on his official X page.

Kenyans on the X platform accused Kuria of mismanaging public funds when he was Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary.

Kuria has denied the accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST