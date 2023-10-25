Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has made good his threat to monitor his colleagues in the Cabinet as well as other government officials.

This is after he created a call centre that will handle complaints from Kenyans regarding service delivery by government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during the unveiling of the NYS Re-engineering programme at the NYS headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi County, Kuria indicated that the call centre was part of his strategy to ensure MDAs deliver on their mandate.

The CS indicated that the call centre will also be available to motorists to allow them to report police officers who collect bribes on the roads.

Kuria further revealed that the centre will also serve Kenyans with complaints about electricity connection by Kenya Power.

According to Kuria, the call centre will be based at the NYS headquarters and will be operated by officers from the paramilitary unit.

“I am going to have a big office and call centre to analyse those complaints and it will be here at NYS. I will come here every morning to see where there are complaints. The servicemen will monitor it,” he stated.

“I am going to give Kenyans a chance to say what they think of us,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST