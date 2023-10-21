Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jnr, will be joining up with Al-Nassr’s U15s after completing his transfer to the club.

The 13-year-old has agreed to join his father at the Saudi Arabian outfit to continue his young footballing career.

He has already played for the academy sides of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Man United.

Transfer Guru, Fabrizio Romano revealed he will be playing with children above his age group as he looks to further his development.

Romano tweeted: ‘understand Al Nassr have decided for Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr to start training with U15 squad despite being 13 year old.

‘He will start training with the team this week and he’s gonna wear No 7.

Ronaldo moved his family to the Middle Eastern nation in January after his contract was terminated at Manchester United and eventually decided to leave European football.

Ronaldo Jnr has made an impressive start to his career, once scoring 25 goals in eight games during his time at Juventus, and will take on his dad’s iconic No 7 in his new surroundings.

An agreement has been approved by all involved parties and the youngster is expected to start training with his new team-mates in the next few days.

The five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner previously revealed his eldest son wants him to retire yet so they can play in a match together