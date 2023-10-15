Sunday, October 15, 2023 – A couple having sex in an office toilet was exposed to the street below by their silhouettes.

An eyewitness standing outside the headquarters of the Central Wholesale Market in Medellin, Colombia, filmed the pair in action and shared it online with the caption, “porn in the office toilet”.

The clip, which lasts for about 20 seconds, captures another passer-by pointing to the window after noticing the couple’s steamy silhouette through the glass.

According to local reports, the randy couple tried to be discreet by locking themselves in one of the office toilets. However they were seemingly unaware that their romp would be clearly visible through the glass.

The wholesale market is one of Medellin’s busiest areas and dozens of passers-by spotted the pair having sex in the toilet.

Commenting on the clip, one local said: “They both got what they wanted.”

While another posted online: “Bad architecture.”