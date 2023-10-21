Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A man and his lover accused of murdering a man whose severed remains were found across a seaside town said “love you” to each other in court today.

Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and 48-year-old Benjamin Lee Atkins allegedly killed Simon Shotton in Bournemouth, Dorset.

A murder probe was launched after a member of the public discovered human legs in a “package” on the seaside.

The first set of bosy remains were discovered on the Manor Steps Zig Zag, a path leading to the beach, at around midday on August 26.

Forensic testing managed to establish the human legs belonged to Simon.

From there, police went to his home in Bournemouth and discovered further body parts.

Pereira and Atkins appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, October 20 via video link today charged with murder.

According to reports, they said “love you” to each other at the start and end of the hearing.

A provisional trial date has been set for April 10 at Winchester Crown Court and a hearing has been set for December 1.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”