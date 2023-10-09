Monday, October 09, 2023 – A counsellor admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy in her care after police tapped her phone and found grim evidence.

Payton Shires, 24, was found to have engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Disturbing footage of the sex act with the minor was also allegedly uncovered by investigators in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

A concerned parent reported their suspicions in September, which led to speedy actions from law enforcement.

The unnamed boy’s mum contacted Columbus Police on September 27 and asked the boy whether he had “deleted the videos” or if anyone had seen them. Officers then arranged a three-way call between themselves, the mother and Shires.

Payton Shires’ alleged confession was uncovered by the force during the three-way call with the counsellor and the boy’s mother.

During the call, the counsellor allegedly admitted to the sexual relationship with the unnamed 13-year-old.

Shires was taken into custody while police published a mugshot and the counselling license details of the 24-year-old.

Previous employment showed Shires had received her license for counselling approved by the National Youth Advocate Programme earlier this year on June 12. A representative for the company has since released a statement confirming their awareness of the case, ABC6 reported.

They said: “Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility. The National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) is saddened by the situation involving one of our former employees and a young person served by our organization.

“NYAP has reported the situation to Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) and is collaborating with them and the Columbus Police Department on this case.”

The NYAP support families in the foster care system. Though they said they were now aware of Shires’ alleged crimes, they did not specify when the 24-year-old had stopped working for them.

Shiress is being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center and appeared in court on Friday, Oct. 6. She matched a bail request set by Judge Mike Mcallister for more than £400,000 ($500,000).