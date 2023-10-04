Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – A man called Akin Tomide has said that any type of penetration, whether forced or consented, within the confines of marriage cannot be considered as rape.

He stated this on Tuesday, October 3, while responding to another X user, Abubakar Suleiman, who said forced penetration can be considered as rape legally.

“You are wrong. A man cannot rape his wife. The law does not consider any type of penetration (consented or forced) within the confines of marriage as rape. You consented to any type of sex & penetration the day you both agreed to be man & wife. Section 6 of the Criminal Code defines unlawful carnal knowledge as that which takes place OTHERWISE than between husband and wife; and the offence is complete upon penetration. In other words, marital rape is not an offence,” he said.