Monday, October 30, 2023 – Former Saturday Night Live comedian Kevin Brennan has been slammed for mocking the untimely death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry was reportedly found unresponsive in his hot tub over the weekend and fans have been left devastated.

Comedian Kevin Brennan, who used to write for Saturday Night Live took to X and wrote: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

After his tweet sparked outrage, he added: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

Someone then asked why it was funny that the star died in a hot tub and Kevin added: “Because it’s not very deep.”

Fans have been left fuming and they took to social media to slam the comedian.

Matthew passed away over the weekend and celebrities and fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the iconic 90s actor. The results of the initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive” with further investigations underway.