Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Comedian Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has shared her progress report six months after undergoing weightloss surgery.

A video she shared online this morning October 6, showed Anita looking younger and slimmer with her arm and belly fat in gone.

She posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption;

‘’IT’S BEEN SIX MONTHS

Six months of no breathlessness

Six months of no knee pains

Six months of no sleep apnea

Six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight

And most of all six months of being happier and healthier

I will love to share my post surgery experience as it has not not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living;

It has been God all the way.

I will be sharing my struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle.”

The mum of three underwent a surgery in May to lose weight.

Watch the video below