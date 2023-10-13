Friday, October 13, 2023 – Ronnie Caldwell, a 21-year-old college football player and junior safety at Northwestern State University was on Thursday morning shot and killed in Louisiana, United States.

Natchitoches Police Department said the tragic incident happened near NSU’s campus, which is about three hours away from New Orleans, at around 1:08 a.m.

Police officers were dispatched to a street near the university after 911 callers reported gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found Caldwell suffering from gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Following the incident, the Northwestern State football team has cancelled its Saturday game against Nicholls State.

The team said in a statement;

“Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room.

“Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie’s family and friends. His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home.”

Caldwell who transferred from Tyler Junior College after the 2021 season, appeared in 11 games last season and finished seventh on the team in tackles. He did not play yet this season due to an injury he suffered in the preseason.

The Texas native was also a business administration major who helped coach a local youth baseball team over the summer.