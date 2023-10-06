Friday, October 6, 2023 – A senior police officer in charge of the special operations bureau at Kayole police division died by suicide after shooting himself in the chin in Utawala.

The deceased, Ezra Ouma, shot himself in his house moments after he called his friend, who is a police officer, and informed him that he wanted to take his own life.

He also shot a neighbour in the left leg after he tried to stop him from his mission.

The 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Ouma was due for retirement in two years.

According to his colleagues, he was silently battling depression due to work-related issues

Police who visited the scene said they found his body lying at a local hospital where he had been rushed to.

A Beretta pistol with 12 bullets was found beside the body.

Senior police officers who visited the scene termed it tragic.

Below are photos of the deceased cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.