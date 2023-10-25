Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to express her frustrations after a man she had housed betrayed her.

The ruthless man believed to be her boyfriend reportedly stole her household items when she was away and vanished.

Among the household items stolen include a TV, microwave, and oven.

The house wa left in a mess, with documents and personal items scattered all over.

She believes that her boyfriend, whom she has been housing and supporting financially, is behind the theft.

”The one who did this is someone close to me but we move on regardless,” she was heard ranting in the video.

