Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A city sex worker who camps in high-end clubs looking for Nigerian men has narrated her encounter with a Luyha man who posed as a Nigerian.

She went to Club Gemini – a high-end Nairobi club – to hawk her flesh and as she was hunting for Nigerian men, a man approached her.

At first, she thought he was a Nigerian because of his accent.

As they were getting out of the club, he started to talk to someone on the phone in Luyha while in the lift.

Little did he know that she was also a Luyha.

He thought that she was a Kikuyu beauty because of her looks.

She left him in the lift and went back to the club to hunt for Nigerian men.

“I went back to the club to hunt for Nigerian men in the VIP. I felt wasted because I had left Nigerian men in the VIP, thinking this guy was a Nigerian. I was like bro, why are you wasting my time?” she said.

Listen to her narrating her encounter with the Luyha man who was posing as a Nigerian.

