Monday, October 09, 2023 – A teacher has been sacked from a Church of England school after she refused to teach ‘extreme’ LGBT lessons.

Glawdys Leger, 43, a modern foreign Languages teacher at Bishop Justus CofE School in Bromley, Kent, was dismissed in May 2022 after she said she wouldn’t teach LGBT material on the RE syllabus to year seven pupils.

Ms Leger, who had taught at the school since 2017, said she was ‘treated like a dangerous criminal’ after she shared her belief with students that LGBT practices were sinful and that humans are born either male or female.

She was later reported to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) following reports she had upset one pupil with her views.

The teacher of 12 years could now face being banned from the profession indefinitely after a ‘fitness to practise’ hearing in Coventry due to start on Monday.

It was gathered that Ms Leger took particular issue with introducing children to the concept of gender identities, including pansexual, asexual, intersex, and transgender, as well as the promotion of Critical Race Theory and abortion.

The RE teaching syllabus included the suggestion that people could be ‘born in the wrong body’ as well as encouraging students to have ‘allyship’ for queer people.

Teachers were also required to screen a film entitled ‘Fit’ which millennials with protected characteristics.

Ahead of her hearing, Ms Leger said: ‘The impact of what has happened to me has taken a great toll on me. The thought of me losing my career for expressing my Christian beliefs in response to questions from students is heart-breaking.

‘I was treated like a criminal and as though I was a danger for expressing my Christian beliefs.

‘I have great compassion for LGBT people, especially for those suffering from gender confusion. I cannot, however, in good conscience teach or say things I believe are contrary to my faith, for example saying that same-sex sexual relationships are good and/or affirming people in their gender confusion.’

She added that the Christian aspects at Bishop Justus were ‘just for show’ and that political and ethical beliefs contrary to religious practice were being promoted without the knowledge of parents.

A spokesman for the Aquinas Church of England Education Trust said: ‘Delivering a high-quality education and supporting the wellbeing of students is our top priority.

‘To ensure this is achieved, we promote fundamental British values including mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs, as part of a broad and balanced curriculum. The school teaches in line with statutory requirements to promote British values and follows relevant guidance outlined by the Department for Education.

‘Given the ongoing investigation, and sensitivities involved, it would not be appropriate to comment any further.’