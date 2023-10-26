Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Chrisean Rock has announced that she is pregnant again.

The rapper and reality TV star disclosed this in her first interview since welcoming a son with Blueface.

During the interview, she spoke about motherhood and her dreams of expanding a family.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to be a mom, I always knew I wanted 12 kids. So one down, one on the way, and 10 to go.”

She added that she hopes the next will be a baby girl.

Before the interview aired, Chrisean had gone on live video over the weekend to say she is pregnant again, but many assumed it was a joke and she was saying it to get a reaction out of Blueface who just proposed to his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean has been open about her plans to get pregnant immediately after welcoming her son.

Just days after the birth of Chrisean Malone Jr., Chrisean Rock was filmed saying she would get pregnant again “within the next six months”.

Below is a video of Chrisean announcing she is expecting another child.