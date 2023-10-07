Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Singer Chrisean Rock has revealed that her son she welcomed with rapper, Blueface, has undergone a successful hernia surgery.
The youngster was suffering from an inguinal hernia and Blueface blamed Chrisean for mistreating their son by not getting him treatment soon enough. The rapper also posted a nude photo of the child, showing his condition and suffered a backlash online.
Chrisean has now posted a boomerang video holding a smiling Chrisean Jr. from his hospital bed, revealing that the newborn is “recovering so fast” after the surgery.
