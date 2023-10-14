Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Chris Rock is deeply ‘frustrated’ at being dragged into Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s ongoing marital crisis.

According to insiders, Rock would prefer it if the actress kept his name out of her mouth as she continues to promote her tell-all book.

The comedian, 58, was slapped across the face by Will live on stage at last year’s Oscars after he made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada’s bald head after she revealed she was suffering from alopecia.

Now, the stand-up comic has been dragged back into their troubled union after the Girls Trip actress, 52, claimed Chris once asked her out on a date when she and Will were previously at the center of divorce rumors.

‘Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,’ a source exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.

‘He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.’

The insider added: ‘Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.’

Will told Chris to ‘keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth’ – before going on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard that night.

Jada, who said she was shocked that he had referred to her as his ‘wife’, claimed that after Chris cracked the joke, he leant over to her to apologize – which infuriated Will even further.

Explaining the fallout, she said: ‘Will’s still talking cause now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me, and I go “Chris, this is about some old s**t.” That’s all I could think to say. It’s not him whatsoever.’

Jada also revealed she quietly separated from Will seven years ago and claimed Chris had once called her up to shoot his shot.

‘I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,’ Jada told People. ‘And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce.

So he called me and basically he was like, “I’d love to take you out”. And I was like, “What do you mean?” He was like, “Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?” I was like, “No, Chris, those are just rumors.

‘He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.’

Jada also addressed the Oscars slap, revealing she hasn’t spoken with Chris since.

‘[Do I have] any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace,’ she told the publication.

‘I talk about this in the book, I think that there might be some misunderstanding between Chris and I as far as the 2016 Oscars.

‘I think that he might’ve taken offense, which I meant no harm in offending. That wasn’t my intention. But I do think that there’s a big misunderstanding there.’