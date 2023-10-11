Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – It seems like Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith’s drama goes way beyond the infamous Oscars slap in 2022.

Actress, and TV host and producer, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in her new memoir, “Worthy,” that Rock, 58, asked her out on a date amid rumors she was divorcing Will, 55, a few years prior to the Oscars slap.

Jada, 52, speaking to People magazine ahead of the book’s debut said:

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce.”

“And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” she continued. “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled,” Jada recalled.

“And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

In 2022, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s clean-shaven head at the Oscars awards ceremony last year.

At the event, Rock laughed while presenting an award, saying that he couldn’t wait to see the actress in “G.I. Jane 2.”

Will Smith, who was sitting beside his wife, then walked up to the “Everybody Hates Chris” creator on stage and punched him in front of millions of viewers.

As a result of the fracas, Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years.

Pinkett Smith speaking to People, says she’s not spoken to Chris Rock since the scandal.

“[Do I have] any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace,” she sighed.

Jada who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, claimed she wasn’t that offended by the comedian’s comments at the time.

“I mean, that’s what comedians do,” she stated. “I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art.”

“I’ll say that several times I’ve had my feelings hurt, for sure. I’ve had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory.”