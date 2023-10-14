Saturday, October 14, 2023 – The killers of slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando may remain cursed for life.

This is after Msando’s mother, Maria Msando, died yesterday without forgiving them for killing his innocent son.

Her demise was announced by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who sent his condolences to the family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the late IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando for the passing on of their family matriarch Mama Maria Msando.

“Mama had a magnetic personality and ability to care deeply for others that allowed her to cultivate many lasting relationships. May her soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” Orengo eulogised.

The announcement deals a big blow to Msando’s family, who lost the former ICT manager who was found dead days before the 2017 elections.

Until her demise yesterday, Mama Maria had yet to know the killers of her son and why they had to take him from this world.

She had prayed and hoped that the subsequent government would solve the murder case of her beloved son, but died without even a word from both Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto’s governments.

