Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A woman who says she is a chorister, has revealed how her love affair with the choir master has gone south.

According to the lady, the choir master is 48 and married and she feels so used after their affair.

Speaking to Sun UK’s relationship column, Sun UK, She said;

THE choir master at our church brought me to ecstasy in the crypt, but now he’s ghosting me.

I’ve realised I have fallen in love with him, and I feel so hurt and used. I’m 42 and single. He’s 48 and married.

When I joined the choir last year, I was so happy to find a social activity that I enjoyed. I’ve been very lonely for years.

My parents are dead and I don’t have any siblings, my job is boring and not at all sociable.

The choir master made me feel welcome and he was complimentary about my singing. Finally, I fitted in somewhere.

When he said I was good enough for a solo, it boosted my confidence.

One evening, he asked me to stay behind to work on it, and he started being very flirty. Over the next few weeks, we spent a lot of time alone together, and grew close.

After choir practice, we’d go to the pub for a drink or two. He told me he wasn’t happy with his wife and confessed to having strong feelings for me. I felt the same way.

And one evening, we ended up in the crypt and we had amazing sex.

After that, we took every opportunity to repeat the experience.

But two Sundays ago, after the service, he totally blanked me. I sent him a message asking what I’d done, and he said that it had all been a big mistake.

Since then, he’s been ignoring me.

I am gutted and don’t know how to move on from this.