Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security advisory to its nationals in the country.

The advisory issued Wednesday urges the Chinese to be extra careful in Kenya because, in recent times, the country’s security situation has become uncertain.

“In recent times, as global hot issues continue to heat up, Kenya’s domestic security situation has become more uncertain,” the advisory, translated from Chinese, reads in part.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya remind Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own safety precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The embassy further singled out Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu counties, as well as other Kenyan border areas as places Chinese nationals should be cautious about travelling.

This is a big shame to President William Ruto since this is the first time the Chinese government has issued a security advisory to its citizens in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.