Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security advisory to its nationals in the country.
The advisory issued Wednesday urges the Chinese to be extra careful in Kenya because, in recent times, the country’s security situation has become uncertain.
“In recent times, as global hot issues continue to heat up, Kenya’s domestic security situation has become more uncertain,” the advisory, translated from Chinese, reads in part.
“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya remind Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own safety precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”
The embassy further singled out Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu counties, as well as other Kenyan border areas as places Chinese nationals should be cautious about travelling.
This is a big shame to President William Ruto since this is the first time the Chinese government has issued a security advisory to its citizens in Kenya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Zakayo William Ruto is a failed president a looser dick head,Kenya is sinking ship without a captain,how can you expect foreign embassies to protect you internal security issues yet this dick head zakayo William Ruto is busy traveling around the globe begging for loans from foreign countries yet his same country is in smoke is it realistic surely escaping his responsibility as a president to keep his house in order,Talking of Haiti how can you keep peace and order in Haiti yet the bandits cattle Rattlers have defeated the police,GSU to make matters worse the army because this idiot dick head president zakayo william samio Ruto he has no:-
1.Assess Current situations to Strength and Developmental Needs
2.Engagement for Motivation to Develop
3.Competencies Leaders when Kenyans need most
4.Develop Cognitive and Social Skills
5.Develop Emotional Skills
6.Develop Character
Zakayo Ruto is just there farting driven with flashy guzzlers vehicles,that’s why you see Kithure Kindiki has given up because he was forced and appointed to serve as the Minister of the Interior I don’t blame he is a smart guy,a fighter and a great mind,the reasons dick head Zakayo William Ruto is failing and being rejected is because he choose wrong idiot flower girl empty headed rigathe gachagwa a failer top candidates considered to be William Ruto’s running mates for his presidential campaign. Member of Parliament flower girl Rigathi Gachagua was chosen instead it’s a big shame to dick head Zakayo William Ruto that’s you see his one children and family are following his corrupt ideas bribing Kenyans to satisfy his egos because of lack of wise leadership and development,making foreigners including his on citizens who pay taxes funding his life and security I mean who does that we have a big problem Kenyans must rise up and fight for there rights what kind of government is this a dick head president who can not fund his military,Police and GSU with good salaries no wonder things fall a part who can risk his life fighting bandits and when you die no one cares about your family and motivate them,at list the puppet master Uhuru did a good job giving military jobs by motivating them and reducing cases of corruption but when the idiot dick head zakayo William Ruto took over he destroyed every an enemy of the people and development.