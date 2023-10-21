Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has revealed the person who should be blamed after four people died in a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

Kericho Green Stadium was the official venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations and President William Ruto was the Chief Guest.

According to police, the stampede came about after a tea vendor in one of the Green Stadium’s entrances spilled hot tea that prompted the crowd to take to their heels.

Reacting to the incident, Cherargei said the stampede was a result of shoddy work done at the Stadium.

While mourning with the families that lost their loved ones, Cherargei noted that the supervising ministry should be held responsible.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends who lost their loved ones after the stampede at Kericho stadium yesterday (Friday). The supervising ministry of Sports CS Ababu must held responsible for this unfortunate incident,” Cherargei stated.

“This is a clear pointer to substandard work done by the ministry at the stadium. The incident embarrassed all of us. My apologies to the entire country,” Cherargei added.

