Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – There was chaos in Nairobi Central Business District after hawkers engaged city council askaris in running battles.

The ruthless askaris were filmed harassing a physically challenged woman who was hawking along one of the busy streets in Nairobi CBD.

She wailed and cried for help as the askaris unleashed terror on her.

However, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out President Ruto for duping the so-called ‘hustlers’.

During campaigns, Ruto had vowed to protect hawkers from frequent harassment by city council askaris if elected President.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.