Sunday, October 29, 2023 – South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was yesterday treated to a rude shock in Bomet that forced him to flee for his dear life.

Osoro was attending a National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) event in Bomet County on Saturday graced by Bomet Women Representative Linet Toto and attended by various leaders when hell broke loose.

The scuffle started after youths allied to Senator Wakili Sigei and those allied to Governor Hillary Barchok clashed after National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro took to the podium.

During his speech, Osoro questioned the political direction that the community was taking and dismissed the current trend where influential politicians are positioning themselves as regional kingpins saying that this is not practical.

According to Osoro, the country has bigger fish to fry, stating that the politics of kingpins should take a backseat to allow leaders to concentrate on more pressing matters.

The South Mugirango MP was responding to political realignments in the North Rift region, much to the excitement of the crowd.

”This is not the time to create regional kingpins, we only have one kingpin in Kenya and that is President William Ruto,” said Osoro before chaos erupted.

However, Osoro was not able to finish his speech as the opposing factions clashed prompting senior leaders to be whisked to safety.

The area Governor Hillary Barchok among other invited guests failed to address the crowd as the event ended prematurely.

Following the event, Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto took to her social media platforms, downplaying the chaos, and described the event as a success.

”The launch of NGAAF countywide projects and Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) at Bomet Green Stadium was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our esteemed leaders,” stated Toto.

”With the support of our community and the dedication of these esteemed leaders, I have no doubt that we will continue to make great strides in our pursuit of a brighter, more inclusive future for all,” she added.

