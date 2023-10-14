Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Chaos rocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s event at the Turkana Cultural Festival yesterday after a section of Jubilee Party MCAs confronted him to the utter shock of everyone.

Raila was the chief guest at the cultural event when a section of the attendees began to boo, criticising the ODM boss.

His security aide whisked him to a safer area outside the venue, where he addressed the constituents.

The leaders had claimed that Raila had neglected the community in key appointments, citing the nomination of Winnie Odinga to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Prompted by the escalating tension, Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe adjourned the meeting before Raila addressed the crowd.

This forced some ODM supporters to raid the podium, demanding the event proceed as planned.

“There will be no more addresses here, and I have said that as the Turkana Central MP,” he stated.

Earlier, Lodwar Township MCA claimed that Raila had not returned the love and the support the community had accorded him over the years.

“I am a UDA MCA and I am not afraid to say that. I only fear God and electricity. Raila, we have given you respect as our leader. We have requested to come to you. We loved you but you have not returned the favour.

“We have people who have walked with you here and instead of giving them the nomination to EALA, you gave it to your daughter,” the Turkana Town MCA stated.

The chaos comes a day after Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, who was elected on the ODM party ticket, pledged his support for President William Ruto and his administration.

Lomorukai made the announcement when Ruto was launching the Turkana Cultural Festival.

