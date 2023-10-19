Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Chad’s Defence Minister, Gen. Daoud Yaya Brahim, and the government’s general secretary, Haliki Choua Mahamat, have resigned after two separate sex tapes purporting to show the men were shared widely on social media.

An administration spokesman confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo accepted the resignations of the two men without giving further details, Kebzabo’s spokesman said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the videos, which were circulated on Sunday and Monday, purportedly showed the men engaging in intimate acts with other people.

“Reuters could not independently verify the material and was not immediately able to reach either men for comment,” the publication said.