Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly ‘engaged’ after two years of dating.

The Magic Mike star, 43, allegedly proposed to her recently, and since then, the Batman actress, 34, has been spotted with a newly bejeweled ring finger.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted leaving a spooky soiree, walking hand-in-hand, and Kravitz was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring.

According to People, multiple sources revealed and confirmed on Monday that Tatum and Kravitz were now engaged.

The pair had dressed up as Rosemary and her baby from the 1968 horror flick Rosemary’s Baby for Kendall Jenner’s star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The newly ‘engaged’ couple were previously rumored to be dating in the early summer months of 2021 when Kravitz casted him in her upcoming film, P***y Island.

Tatum was previosuly married to his Step Up costar, Jenna Dewan, for 10 years and welcomed daughter Everly together before they divorced in 2019.

The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet had tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman in 2019 but called it quits 18 months later.

Nearly a year ago, Kravitz gushed about her then-boyfriend and possibly now-fiancé in an interview for GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year issue.

She spoke about meeting him during the casting process on her upcoming directorial debut film and said he is ‘just a wonderful human’.

‘He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,’ she shared.

As for what they love to do together, she said: ‘We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.’

She also said she fell for him because of how ‘sweet’ and thoughtful he was towards her when they worked together on set.

‘Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,’ she explained.

‘I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test,’ she continued. ‘And we came out even stronger.’