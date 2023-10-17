Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Joseph Wakang’u Ng’angara, also known as Joe, an emerging businessman and fashion designer was tragically wounded after his friend clashed with an individual named Anthony Kariuki at the Delta Petrol Station in Thindigua.

Although Joe and his friend were unarmed, the aggressor still struck Joe twice on the head with a blunt object, a Chrome Gin bottle.

Joe, who had plans to enroll at the university in January, didn’t succumb to his injuries immediately. His brother was alerted and arrived from Kiambu, finding Joe seemingly fine.

They proceeded to Thindigua Police Station to file a report, with Joe and his friend providing statements and asserting their ability to identify the attackers.

Following the report, they went to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital where Joe received treatment and was subsequently discharged.

He returned home and went to bed, only to be found dead later that day, around 1.30 pm.

The attached post-mortem report reveals that Joe died from blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in a brain haemorrhage.

The brutal assault on Joe is now a homicide case.

The prime suspect and his accomplice have been evading the law since Sunday afternoon.

Detectives have successfully recovered the murder weapon, the Chrome Gin bottle used to repeatedly strike Joe on the head.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Reliable sources suggest that this isn’t the first time the assailant has taken a life.

He is allegedly responsible for the murder of two other individuals within Thindigua.

This fugitive has deprived a family, a community, and the nation of their dear son, Joe Wakang’u.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.