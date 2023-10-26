Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A middle-aged man who has been snatching phones from motorists at Muthurwa was captured on camera.

He camps on the busy road when there is a traffic snarl up and targets motorists who have not closed their windows.

He was captured on camera snatching a  phone from a passenger in a matatu.

The victim had not closed the window, giving the thug a perfect chance to execute his mission.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleA boda boda rider attacked by thugs and badly injured as insecurity escalates in Nakuru – His nose was disfigured (PHOTOs).
Next articleSABINA CHEGE breaks silence after tasting the wages of betrayal – See what she said after WETANGULA ejected her as Deputy Minority Whip?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply