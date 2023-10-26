Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A middle-aged man who has been snatching phones from motorists at Muthurwa was captured on camera.

He camps on the busy road when there is a traffic snarl up and targets motorists who have not closed their windows.

He was captured on camera snatching a phone from a passenger in a matatu.

The victim had not closed the window, giving the thug a perfect chance to execute his mission.

Watch the video.

