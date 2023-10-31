Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A Kenyan Army Officer tripped and fell as she escorted King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi.

The soldier was part of those accompanying the visiting Monarch as Aide de Camp.

She picked herself up and immediately rushed to open the Queen’s door.

The incident happened shortly after the King and Queen were done with planned activities at State House.

Earlier, the King who is in Kenya for a four-day State Visit had been accorded a 21-gun salute by the Kenya Defence Forces.

He also inspected a guard of honour as is tradition, whenever a leader of a foreign country visits Kenya.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.