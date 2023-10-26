Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The cold-blooded murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo appears to have been solved in a record time.

This is after the prime suspect pleaded guilty to the offence.

While appearing before Justice Kaanyi Kimondo, Anne Adhiambo pleaded guilty to murder, just weeks after the prosecution told the court she was an adult of sound mind and could stand trial.

Judge Kimondo, however, directed her to consult with her lawyer so as to get an understanding of her plea.

“I am giving you more time so that you can consult your lawyer and get an understanding of what you have told the court,” The judge directed.

She will be held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison pending the next plea taking.

Kimondo referred the matter to the Kibera law courts with the case set to be mentioned on November 8.

Maigo’s body was found in his house with several stab wounds.

Before his brutal death, he was in the company of Adhiambo who was suspected to have killed him.

