Friday, October 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has revealed the real financiers of ethnic clashes between Kalenjns and Luos.

In a statement, Azimio blamed Kenya Kwanza political leaders for the clashes that broke out on the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties in Sondu, which has claimed seven lives.

According to Raila’s Azimio, senior leaders from Kericho, including Governor Dr Eric Mutai, have sponsored the violence that has pitted communities from the two counties against each other.

And that is not all, Azimio further claimed that there were some leaders from the national government who were behind the clashes that started on Tuesday night.

“Big names are behind this violence. They include leaders and politicians in neighbouring counties and in the national government,” the statement read in part.

“In particular, we are demanding investigations to be carried out upon individuals who have been mentioned as sponsors of the violence, who include the Kericho County Governor Dr. Eric Mutai.”

The clashes on the Kisumu and Kericho borders have been emerging each electoral cycle with Kericho and Nandi counties laying claim to parts of Kisumu counties.

Particularly, Kericho has claimed that Sondu should be part of the tea-growing county, while Nandi has in the past claimed Muhoroni, Chemelil, Kibos and Koru.

Azimio on Thursday alluded to the push to cede parts of the counties as the main cause of the violence which they believe was sponsored by top Kenya Kwanza politicians.

“The violence currently going on in Sondu is not an ordinary disagreement between villagers,” Azimio noted.

“We are convinced this violence is sponsored by local politicians who have set their claim on parts of Kisumu County during the boundary review that is coming soon.”

