Friday, October 27, 2023 – Cardi B is showing off all the bags Offset gave her earlier this month for her birthday.

The rapper turned 31 on Oct. 11 and she shared the lavish flower arrangement that Offset decorated their house with for her birthday.

Later, she shared a video of her unboxing some expensive Hermes bags she received as a gift from Offset.

Now, the rapper has taken to X to show off the bags.

One of the Hermes bags she shared is currently listed on a designer resale site for a staggering $400,000.

In all, she showed off 7 Hermes bags.

This is in addition to the dozens of Birkin designer bags she already has.