Monday, October 09, 2023 – Reality show star, Caitlyn Jenner has said that she may never be in another romantic relationship as she’s not looking for that now.

Opening up on her love life during an interview with The Times, Caitlyn said she’s not dating right now and might not even date ever again ‘because she apparently doesn’t see or need that in her future going forward.”

She said;

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship. I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn also said she doesn’t experience loneliness as she’s got dogs and a big family. She added that “every night of the week I could go to somebody’s house and have dinner.”

The last person Caitlyn was rumored to have been involved with was Sophia Hutchins, but they’ve since distanced themselves from that speculation saying there’s no “hanky panky.”

Her other very famous relationship was with Kris Jenner with whom she had two children (Kylie and Kendall), and then there’s Linda Thompson and they had kids too.