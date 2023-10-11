Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Caitlyn Jenner has addressed her involvement in the release of her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

The 73-year-old former Olympian claimed in Sky’s new docuseries House Of Kardashian that she had almost no knowledge of the tape’s contents or release and she tried to keep it that way.

‘Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course,’ she recalled thinking at the time that her family was overwhelmed by controversy.

‘To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it,’ she continued.

Caitlyn claimed to have played no role in the release of the tape, which was released in 2003, after her ex-boyfriend Ray J told Mail Online in May 2022 that Kim’s mother Kris Jenner had watched two different sex tapes before deciding on which one to release.

However, Kris and Kim have always denied that they played any part in releasing the sex tape, and they have long contended that it was leaked without their knowledge or consent.

‘Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened,’ Caitlyn continued in the documentary, via E! News.

The transgender icon was quizzed on whether Kim and Kris had worked ‘together to release’ the sex tape.

‘I have no idea,’ she claimed.

‘I never, ever once had that conversation,’ she continued, before adding: ‘Nor did I want to have that conversation.’

Kim’s sex tape was ultimately released after her family’s reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians was already in the works, but before it had been filmed.

Much of the series premiere was spent addressing the tape amid Kim — and her family’s newfound publicity and fame.

In that episode, Kris didn’t say if she was involved in the release of the tape, though she admitted to trying to make the best of an awkward situation.

‘When I first heard about Kim’s sex tape, as her mother, I wanted to kill her,’ she declared in the episode. ‘But as her manager, I knew that I had a job to do and I really just wanted her to move past it.’

In May of 2022, Ray J spoke with DailyMail about the Kim Kardashian, Superstar tape and said there were three different videos considered for release, of which two were sex tapes starring him and Kim.

He also alleged that Kris had viewed the tapes including the two videos featuring her daughter having oral sex and intercourse with Ray J in order to determine which would be released.

The R&B singer claimed that Kim has always been in possession of the original tapes and that she currently has the second unreleased tape.

He added that he had never had possession of any of the tapes, though he was allegedly in a business relationship with his ex and her mother.

‘I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,’ he said. ‘It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.’

He admitted to having the original idea to release a sex tape, and Kim agreed, though she has claimed that she was always against the idea of releasing a sex tape.

Ray J admitted to having years-long regrets over the release of the tapes, as he received much of the criticism for releasing the tapes, but he said he was prevented from publicly defending himself by the contract he signed which he claimed he agreed to without legal advice.

He said he decided to speak out after an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured Kim’s claims that she was worried Ray J would leak more explicit material featuring her.

Her then-husband Kanye West subsequently acquired a laptop from Ray J that allegedly had more adult content, and the rapper said his family would no longer be ‘extorted.’

But Ray J painted a different picture, claiming that he handed the laptop over for free after hearing that Kim and Kanye were concerned about the content possibly being leaked.