Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is now the new sheriff in town who has scared every government official, including the Cabinet Secretaries.

This is after he unveiled a 10-point agenda aimed at improving service delivery in all government departments, including ministries.

In a statement released on Saturday, the CS indicated that his ministry will hold joint forums with other ministries across the country with the aim of holding Cabinet Secretaries and government officers accountable for service delivery.

According to the CS, the forums will be named Wajibika Town Hall Forums to mirror the emphasis on fostering accountability.

On the other hand, he pledged to track the performance of all public servants and publish a report of their performance on a digital platform that will be accessible to all Kenyans.

The new direction, he indicated, was in line with the signing of performance contracts initiated by President William Ruto in August.

“We will roll out a digital tool for tracking Performance Contracts, Projects Delivery & Execution and Individual staff performance for all the 90,000+ Public Servants while sharing the results with the public monthly.

“We will implement a digital Ombudsman tool to be known as Pasha for the public to report all cases of denial of or poor service by national and county government institutions and avail all such incidents for public and media scrutiny,” he stated.

Kuria emphasized that he will be seeking to improve the current government workforce with retiring officials replaced by the youth.

He also revealed his plans to ensure an 80:20 ratio between technical staff and support staff.

