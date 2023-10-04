Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Popular Uasin Gishu County politician, Bundotich Kiprotich alias Buzeki, has come out from his sabbatical in politics and predicted what will happen during the 2027 presidential election.

Buzeki vied for Uasin Gishu County governor during the 2022 general election but was sent to political oblivion by United Democratic Alliance candidate Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja.

Since his annihilation, Buzeki has been silent but on Wednesday, he shared his thoughts about the 2027 presidential election.

In his prediction, Buzeki stated that during the 2027 presidential election, those who will be voting will be shaken while trying to determine who they will vote for.

The politician said the reflexes of the suffering they have gone through President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua’s administration will give them a hard choice on whom to choose as their next president.

“2027 watu wakipiga kura lazima mkono itatetemeka !! reflex ya kurambwa !! Spoilt ballots kibao!” Buzeki stated on his official X account.

