Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Seven ladies believed to be university students are in police custody after they were found engaging in explicit content production at an apartment in Kakamega.

Police conducted a raid after getting intelligence reports from the residents.

The suspects, including a Ugandan national, reportedly lived lavish lifestyles using proceeds from the explicit content.

“What these girls have done is portray a very bad image to young kids. Parents assume that their children are in school studying, only to receive such disheartening news of their involvement in such activities for quick financial gains,” said a concerned resident.

Kakamega County Police Commander Joseph Kigen confirmed the incident and said the suspects were taken into custody with various tools and equipment, including cameras and other electronic devices linked to explicit content production.

“The DCI is investigating this issue therefore we cannot give further information on the case before we are briefed on more by the Cyber Crime office because those devices have been taken for forensic testing to verify that they indeed partook in such activities,” Kigen said.

Kigen further revealed that detectives are diligently pursuing leads to identify any potential accomplices associated with the group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.