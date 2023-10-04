Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A middle-aged man has been exposed on social media after he was captured on CCTV stealing at a mosque in Garissa.

He went to the mosque during prayers disguised as a Muslim faithful but his mission was to steal.

He was captured on CCTV stealing shoes and putting them in a bag while other Muslims were busy praying.

He left a few moments later after accomplishing his mission.

Little did he know that the CCTV cameras installed in the mosque were recording him.

Cases of thieves stealing in mosques are common nowadays.

Watch the footage.

