Monday, October 30, 2023 – A man went to Murang’a Level 5 Hospital at night and stole a bench, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

In the video, the suspected thief is seen surveying around to ensure that no one is seeing him.

Once he confirms that the surrounding is safe, he picks up the bench and sneaks out of the hospital.

The management reviewed the footage after the bench was found missing and spotted the suspected thief stealing it.

Watch the footage.

