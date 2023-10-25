Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – A video of a sex-starved security guard chewing a lady along Landhies Road, just a few metres from Kenya Meat Commission, has emerged.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the randy guard is seen on top of the lady as they engage in marathon sex while in his official uniform.

The sex lasted for a few minutes before he dressed up and left.

However, he was not aware that he was being secretly recorded.

In the video, some men who witnessed the incident and recorded it are heard wondering why the guard couldn’t choose a more private place.

”He could have gone to a private place. What if someone catches him,” one of the men is heard saying in the video.

Watch the trending video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.