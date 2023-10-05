Thursday, October 5, 2023 – While sex should be a private affair, a randy couple decided to exchange fluids on the balcony of their apartment in Bamburi.

A nosy neighbour, who spotted the couple having sex in the open in broad daylight, recorded the video and shared it on social media.

In the video, a middle-aged man is seen busy unleashing his ‘cassava’ on a lady as she clings on the balcony.

Perhaps they wanted to try something new.

Watch the trending video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.