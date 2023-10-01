Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Traders at Ibacho market in Kisii County woke up to shocking scenes after unknown people burnt cows and goats belonging to Mr. James Ariri, a trader at the market.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established although it is suspected that the heinous act was committed by the trader’s business rivals.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.