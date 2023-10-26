Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Britney Spears has continued to bare it all following the release of her explosive tell-all, The Woman In Me.

The American singer, 41, took to Instagram to share a naked photo of herself flaunting her pert derriere while posing at the beach.

Britney shared the image following the release of her long-awaited memoir, which detailed her misery under her 13-year conservatorship.

In her memoir The Woman In Me, she opened up about the ‘strict diet’ she was placed on for two years by her father Jamie Spears which consisted of chicken and canned vegetables.

She also described how the diet came to be during her conservatorship and how she would ‘beg’ her butler for ‘real food’.

The singer claimed her father – who was appointed conservator of her finances and personal life in 2008 – started the diet after repeatedly telling her she looked ‘fat.’

‘I felt scared,’ Britney said. ‘I’ll be honest, I was f**king miserable.’

‘So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables,’ she wrote.

‘Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of,’ she said.

‘Two years of asking for french fries and being told no. I found it so degrading.’

‘Even though I wasn’t eating as much, he made me feel so ugly and like I wasn’t good enough,’ she said.

‘Maybe that’s because of the power of your thoughts: whatever you think you are, you become.’

Britney says she ‘just surrendered’ to doing whatever her father wanted as she was ‘so beaten down’, she adds in her memoir.