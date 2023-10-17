Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – In what has been described as a bombshell, American music star, Britney Spears reportedly narrated how she was impregnated by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who she subsequently had an abortion for in her upcoming memoir.

Sources who have access to the book told TMZ that Britney felt Justin was the love of her life when they were together, and around late 2000 she learned she was pregnant.

She also stated that she was raised not to get an abortion, partly due to religion and what she learned from her family.

Britney further revealed that while she wanted to have Justin’s baby, she was “conflicted” and after some difficult, emotional discussions, they both agreed getting an abortion was the right decision. Both were around 19 at the time.

Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002. Insiders claimed that it was quite serious as Britney wanted to marry Justin, but that obviously did not work out.

The decision to have an abortion haunted Britney for years, something she spoke about in private. Britney ended up having her first child, Sean Preston, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2005 and she had Jayden James in 2006.