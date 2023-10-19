Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating in her memoir “Woman in Me” which would be released next week.

The singer who had taken most of the blame for years after she and Justin Timberlake split due to speculation she cheated, had also disclosed that she was forced to get an abortion after being impregnated by her ex-boyfriend.

Britney didn’t name the person with whom Justin allegedly cheated with, but she stated that the lady now has a family.

Recall that Justin dropped his massive hit “Cry Me a River” in 2002 and he admitted writing it after a nasty argument with Spears, with many believing she had cheated on him.

Britney never denied the claims, and released her song “Everytime” the following year, a song her writing partner says was a direct response to “Cry Me a River.” Britney’s lyrics in the song include, “I may have made it rain. Please, forgive me. My weakness caused you pain. And this song’s my sorry.”

Britney and Justin first met while working together on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1992 and then dated from 1999 to 2002.