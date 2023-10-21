Saturday, October 21, 2023 – British-Iranian comedian, Omid Djalili, has been forced to cancel his gig after he allegedly received ‘personal threats over the Israel situation’.

The 58-year-old was due to appear at his show, Omid Djalili and Friends, in Market Drayton, Shropshire yesterday. It said those who bought tickets to the show would be refunded next week.

Jodie Rudd, manager of the Festival Drayton Centre, told the Shropshire Star: ‘Due to security threats made against Omid Djalili, tonight’s performance has had to be cancelled. We are working hard to contact all customers.’

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they had not received any reports in regards to the allegation, The Times reported.

Mr. Djalili, who grew up in Kensington, London, to Iranian parents, cancelled his show ahead of his scheduled Irish tour next week, where he is due to appear in Derry, Belfast, Dublin, and Galway.

On October 18 he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: ‘The conflict has gone into utterly unprecedented territory. The ONLY action we have now – as humanity – is to call for an immediate ceasefire.

‘There literally is no other thing to do or say at this point. Any speculation on this ‘report’ or that ‘report’ on who is to blame makes no difference other than fuel a fire that is soon going to envelop the whole world.

‘This is the assessment of everyone who has been following the #IsraelPalestineConflict as long as we’ve been alive.’