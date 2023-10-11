Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A group of bridesmaids who were dressed in white were left in awe over the bride’s black wedding dress.

It has been considered a fashion faux for any one other than the bride to wear white but this bride didn’t mind because she clearly wanted to stand out in a different way.

In a TikTok video, event company, Elarose sweetweddings shared the reaction the said bride received from her bridesmaids as she revealed her dress style for her wedding.

When the video began, the bride walked in a lace wedding gown with a long train and a lace veil train towards them.

The bridesmaids looked away, so the bride could make a grand entrance and showcase her look.

Once the bridesmaids turned around, they saw the bride in a body-hugging black mermaid dress that captivated them as they cheered her on.

Watch the video below