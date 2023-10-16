Monday, October 16, 2023 – A bride-to-be is on the verge of calling things off with her fiancé because he refused to have a vasectomy.

The 27-year-old woman took to the British parenting forum Mumsnet to explain she had already endured one gruelling pregnancy and was not prepared to do it again.

The woman explained she and her partner have agreed not to add any more children to their brood and want to prioritize the child they already share. But despite the agreement, her partner refused to get a vasectomy because it is ‘too permanent’ a decision.

Because of her partner’s decision, she no longer wants to be intimate with him out of fear she might fall pregnant for a second time. She has now asked other people if she should call off the wedding.

In response, people argued her future husband has every right to refuse a vasectomy, because it’s his body and not hers.

The future bride explained that the pair decided they would have no more children, citing financial and health reasons.

She expressed it was a relief to learn they are ‘on the same page’ because her previous pregnancy and birth were so horrendous.

‘Without getting into details I had a horrible birth and pregnancy, and have been told that if I have a second I will have an increased risk of getting certain illnesses,’ she said.

The fiancée claimed she was still feeling the after-effects of pregnancy to the present day.

She has ultimately accepted that her body ‘is more like used goods’ and she will never return to her prior self.

The woman wrote: ‘I’ve come to peace with never being [in] the same condition again.’

The bride-to-be argued that it is easier for her future husband to undergo a vasectomy than for her to go through a tubal litigation.

Questioning their five-year partnership, the woman is thinking if she should call their wedding off entirely.