Friday, October 13, 2023 – Quack lawyer, Brian Mwenda, has been making a killing practising law without stepping into any law school.

So skilled is the quack lawyer that he represented former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga a few months ago after he was arrested and charged in court for organizing anti-government demos.

While some of qualified lawyers earn peanuts in law firms, Brian lives a flamboyant lifestyle.

A video of the quack lawyer goofing around in his posh Mercedes Benz has emerged.

The LSK Nairobi Branch issued a statement on Thursday, October 12, 2023, saying that he is not an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, nor a member of the society.

“The Branch wishes to notify all members of the society and of the public that Brian Mwenda Njagi is not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, from the Society’s records, neither is he a member of the Branch,” the statement read on X.

